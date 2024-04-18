Nigerian social activist, VeryDarkMan has expressed regret for not responding to late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope’s message.

In a recent Instagram post, the content creator revealed that the late actor had messaged him seeking an urgent conversation.

However, due to his general policy of avoiding celebrities with “ulterior motives,” he did not reply.

The content of the message has now taken on a new significance in light of Junior Pope’s passing.

VeryDarkMan suggested that the message’s urgency could have been a sign of trouble, possibly even related to Junior Pope ‘s death.

The details surrounding Junior Pope’s death – including alleged reliance on a traditional healer instead of a hospital and conflicting witness testimonies – have fueled speculation and concerns.

VeryDarkMan stated that these factors, along with Junior Pope’s message, motivate him to investigate the circumstances further.

Sharing the video, he wrote;

” I regret and feel bad for ignoring jnr pope dm,I feel more worst when I look at these videos online,how they took him to the native doctor instead of the hospital,how the testimonies from the eye witnesses doesn’t make no sense,the yeye Fanta sacrifice,the guy that said he called his spiritual mother before they went on set,…..anyways God gives God takes(nothing makes sense about his kpai an this doesn’t feel like it’s a natural cause

See below;

