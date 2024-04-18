Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has sparked concern among fans with a recent social media post.

The thespian shared a video of herself and her daughter via Instagram story, but the accompanying caption has left fans worried.

Mercy Johnson mentioned being “humbled” by recent events and struggling to understand things clearly.

She expressed a desire for some people to “stay away from me.”

In her words;

“Chilling with my Twinny

Life has humbled me so much and with recent happenings I simply can’t comprehend a lot of things, I wish bad on no one, neither do I want revenge. I

just want a lot of people to stay

Away from me”

See below;



