Nigerian singer Davido is lavishing his wife, Chioma with gifts ahead of her birthday in a few days.

Currently overseas, the singer took to his Instagram story to showcase his generosity.

The photos depict Chioma could be seen beside Davido, holding a bag filled with cash and a bouquet of roses playfully covering her face.

The photos has sparked conversation online.Many admired the grand gesture and compared Chioma’s situation favorably to other celebrity couples.

Some expressed concerns about Chioma potentially tolerating infidelity for material wealth. Others offered advice, suggesting Chioma invest the money wisely.

One Remi Okike wrote, “Annie Idibia has nothing on you. Go, girl

One Nenita Hair wrote, “It’s better to cry in Dubai than cry in Lagos biko

One Mzz Shoyz wrote, “Cheating kan roses kan

One Queen Freda Jay wrote, “And you guys want her leave David? Shebi na ment

One Dehbombomm wrote, “If na like this understanding wife dey be. Abeg I wan be understanding wife

One Mazz Christine wrote, “I’d rather cry with dollars in my hands too

One Kravegh wrote, “Chioma I hope you are investing big in real estate”.

See his posts below;

