The bodies of the two crew members – a makeup artist and Cameraman, who were with Nollywood actor, Junior Pope when the accident occured, have been recovered.

This was revealed by filmmaker, Stanley Otop, who was at the scene of the accident.

According to him, the bodies of two crew members – a makeup artist and a cameraman – have been recovered from the River Niger.

Sadly, the search for the sound technician, who was also on board the vessel, is still ongoing.

This news follows the initial reports of the accident, which claimed the lives of multiple individuals, including Junior Pope.

Recovery efforts are continuing for the missing crew member.

See below:

