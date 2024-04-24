Isabella Idibia, the daughter of music icon 2face Idibia and actress Annie Idibia, is voicing her frustration over how her parents were depicted in the Netflix reality show “Young, Famous & African.”

In a Q&A video on her YouTube channel, the young girl expressed sadness that the show didn’t accurately portray her parents.

The daughter added to her frustration by revealing that whenever she tries to defend 2face and Annie Idibia online, people dismiss her opinions because of her age.

The content creator emphasized that these critics aren’t part of her family and rely solely on social media for information about her parents’ marriage.

She acknowledged the difficulty of changing public perception fueled by social media narratives, even when those narratives are untrue.

She said;

“I don’t like the way my parents were portrayed in Young, Famous and African. They were portrayed so wrong. Whenever I try to back them up, people would be like that’s not what happened. You guys aren’t in my family, your knowledge is based on what you see on social media. I know it because I have been in the house with my parents, and I can’t change everyone’s perspective. People on social media will always think whatever they want to think, but honestly, they would never know the actual true story. They weren’t given the best image and it wasn’t accurate”.

