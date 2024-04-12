Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s son, Liam is celebrating his first birthday today.

Mohbad tragically passed away in September 2023, but his memory is being cherished as Liam reaches this special milestone.

To mark the occasion, heartwarming birthday photos of the cute son have been shared online, quickly capturing the hearts of Mohbad’s fans.

Dressed in a charming football jersey, Liam’s pictures have gone viral, sparking an outpouring of love and birthday wishes on social media.

Many netizens have commented on Liam’s resemblance to his father, while offering messages of support and strength to the family during this bittersweet time.

