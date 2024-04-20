Nollywood actress ,Destiny Etiko has expressed her grief over the passing of fellow actor Junior Pope, whose real name was Odonwodo Obumneme Pope.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress acknowledged the shock of the sudden loss and the enduring love for Junior Pope.

Destiny Etiko promised Junior Pope would never be forgotten and that his memory would be cherished.

In her words;

“Life has shown us again its hurtful side by taking you away from us when we didn’t see it coming. There’s no way to make up for time lost and now gone but I hope wherever you are, you know that you are truly loved 😍💯

You’ll never be forgotten JP

As long as we are living We’ll carry you with us safely tucked within our hearts. Your light will always shine;

A glowing ember never stilled,

Throughout the end of time.

No matter what the future brings, Or what may lie ahead, We know that you will walk with us Along the path we tread.

REST ON LEGEND 🤴 💫 ✨

be at peace And let your soul fly free.

One day we’ll join your glorious flight

For all eternity 🙏❤️🕊”

See below;

ALSO READ: Bewaji better go and edit your birthday message or pack out of my house – Portable slams one of his wives over “Queen of herself” post