Popular gospel singer Mercy Chinwo is under fire after a video surfaced showing her on a boat trip without a life jacket.

This incident comes shortly after the tragic death of movie star Junior Pope in a boating accident, raising safety concerns for Mercy.

The video shows Mercy Chinwo enjoying the boat ride, but netizens are worried about her lack of a life jacket.

Many expressed their concern in the comments, urging her to wear one for future journeys.

stephaniecutiex wrote: “Be careful with my woman oh😂😂.”

wigsbymacqueen wrote: “We saw what she did there 😂😂.”

ifeanyimajor wrote: “😂😂😂 biko Okwa life jacket di”

@lucky_chinwo wrote: “Give my sister lifejacket oooo😂😂😂😂.”

pencilcomedian wrote: “Life jacket please 😂.”

