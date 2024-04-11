Nollywood actor, Caz Chidiebere has tackled Mabel Makun following her separation from her husband, AY Makun

Recall that the couple announced their separation few days ago after 20 years of marriage.

Reacting to this via the comment section of a blog post, Caz Chidiebere slammed Mabel Makun, making serious allegation against her.

He questioned if she ended her marriage to become the side chick of a married man.

“Moving on to become a side chick to another married man Abi?

This generation exchanged sense for data just to be online steady tufiakwa”. He wrote.

See his comment below;

