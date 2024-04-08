Mummy Zee, a well-known media personality, has announced the joyful arrival of her newborn baby girl.

The news comes after the couple gained significant public attention in recent months.

Mummy Zee, whose real name is Deborah, shared the exciting of her baby ‘s arrival with her followers on social media platform X.

She confirmed the baby’s gender, writing “It’s a girl, a very cute one,” alongside the post.

Congratulations poured in from fans as they celebrated the happy news with Mummy Zee and her husband.

See below:

A big Congratulations to Mummy Zee and her husband.

