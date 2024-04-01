Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi has showered her husband, Ugochukwu Mbah with love on his birthday.

The thespian took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message and photos celebrating his special day.

In a sweet caption, Chizzy Alichi described her husband her “King,” “bestie,” and “gift from above.”

The proud wife doesn’t shy away from praising him further, describing him as “beautiful both outside and inside.”

According to her, her happiness is always his priority.

On his birthday, Chizzy Alichi expressed her undying love for her husband.

She wrote;

“Happy to my King, my bestie, my gift from above. My happiness is your priority. You are beautiful both outside and inside. I love you today , tomorrow and forever. Please join me and wish my baby boy a happy birthday, thanks 🙏”

