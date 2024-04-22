Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has celebrated his signee, Zinoleesky after he purchased a house on his birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the music star shared a video of the luxurious interior of his signee’s new home.

Naira Marley openly praised Zinoleesky ‘s success as he reveals his new house has an impressive design. He described him as his “loyal supporter”.

In his words;

“Happy Gday @zinoleesky and congrats on ur new house the interior’s crazyyyyyy won’t lie.. more blessing my loyalist Baba Zendayah.. Marlians law”.

Zino replied via comment section, writing; “Rich gang, still rich”

See the video below;

