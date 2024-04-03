Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey is taking legal action against four social media users who made false claims that he is the father of singer Mercy Chinwo’s son.

He filed a petition with the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun. The petition requests an investigation and prosecution of the individuals for criminal defamation and cyberstalking.

The accusations arose after Mercy Chinwo’s husband shared pictures of their newborn son online.

Social media users, identified as Okoronkwo Ejike, Kingsley Ibeh, Terrence Ekot, and Dj Spoiltkid, falsely claimed that Nathaniel Bassey fathered Mercy Chinwo’s child.

Bassey’s lawyers emphasize his status as a respected gospel singer who has positively influenced many people’s lives.

They argue that these false accusations have significantly damaged his character and reputation.

Bassey’s lawyers urge the police to investigate the matter and hold those responsible accountable..

“Our client is a gospel music minister whose songs and ministrations have impacted the lives of so many from different walks of life across the globe,” the petition partly read.

“On Friday, the 29th day of March 2024, Mercy Chinwo Blessed another popular gospel music minister, and her husband posted pictures of their son and themselves on different social media platforms.

However, our client was disheartened, saddened, and grossly disturbed to find that the above-mentioned suspects, as mischief makers with a criminal intent to destroy the image and character of our client, had made different social media posts of defamatory matter, calling our client ‘the father of minister Mercy Chinwo Blessed’s son,’ a woman who is married to another man.

“The post by Mr. Okoronkwo Ejike has since gone viral on the platform. In reaction to the post, Mr. Kingsley Ibeh commented on Mr. Okoronkwo’s post with a picture of our client with the caption “The real father of the baby.

See below:



ALSO READ:“As una dey cry bl00d, bond over trauma and fall in love. You will make a good couple” joy Isi Bewaji mock Isreal DMW and Lord Lamba over heartbreak