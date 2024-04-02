Phyna, the winner of Big Brother Naija season 7, has sparked speculation about a potential disagreement with the show’s organizers, MultiChoice.

She did this via her Twitter page, few days after organizers of the show announced audition for the next season.

In her post, Phyna dropped a bombshell, suggesting she may not have received all the promised rewards associated with her victory in the BBNaija 2022 show.

While it’s unclear exactly what’s going on, her message suggests there might be a disagreement about the winner’s prizes.

Phyna also seems worried that if she talks about it, MultiChoice might make her look bad.

“New show Winner of season 7 nor see all her prizes and money Well lemme mind my business before them go talk say I don go bite their hand…. It is well☹️ ☹️” she wrote.

