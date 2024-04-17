Eighteen-year-old Nigerian singer, Khaid has been confirmed hospitalized after suffering internal bleeding.

Videos circulating on social media show the singer in distress at a hospital, prompting an outpouring of concern and support from his fans.

Although the cause of the internal bleeding remains undisclosed, Netizens has taken to pray for Khaid.

Social media platforms are flooded with messages of hope and prayers for Khaid’s recovery.

Hashtags like #PrayForKlaid and #GetWellSoonKlaid are trending in Nigeria as fans express their love and support.

Khalid is considered a fast rising singer in the music industry. Quick recovery.

