A Nigerian woman identified as @mxtaxcoded on TikTok has shared a message she allegedly received from deceased actor, Junior Pope.

Recall that the movie star tragically passed away on April 10, 2024, alongside three colleagues, when their boat capsized on the River Niger while returning from a film location.

In a viral video, a woman alleged that the late actor appeared in her dream, refuting official reports of his drowning in a river accident.

According to her, the actor described being beaten and thrown into the water, expressing disbelief at a betrayal by those he considered close friends.

“He said that he has been watching people he took as his brothers lie to cover up what they did to him. He can’t believe that people he went to shoot movie with could do that to him. Junior Pope’s spirit is crying that it was not the river that killed him,” the woman stated.

Additionally, the woman in the video urged viewers to spread the video widely so that everyone could hear Junior Pope ‘s message.

According to her, the actor’s spirit was calling out to his fans, loved ones, wife, and children to let them know the truth about his demise.

The video has sparked reactions online.

DALUSON reacted: “Omo I swear no swelling body bcos i know how my cousin bro that drown in water how his dead body look like.”

@peculiar fashion world said: “He is cloth was tured and he was bleeding through the nose and mouth, no swelling Tommy íeì (e t justice for junior pope.”

ExcelBelive reacted: “Mugu.. what of other persons that died, who killed them?”

Sandy commented: “Exactly what I saw in my dream after his death. I wish people will believe her.”

Gwen baby reacted: “The water will throw the person three time before he will drown to death. the cloth and the blood is the signs when he was struggling to live.”

Success commented: “How can someone who was given gallon and was asking his colleagues if they are fine drawn.”

Baby_Blinkz reacted: “So he cannot meet his wife??? Mk Una rest please…were was he beaten inside hotel or arund the river??”

Onyi-Igbo reacted: “He came to her to tell her dat he was beaten to death den the confusing thing is him not telling her who killed her. Why telling her to tell people to go and find out??? I no just understand.”

Watch below;

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMMXWHCCs/

