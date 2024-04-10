Nollywood actor, Pope Odonwodo, known professionally as Junior Pope, passed away today, April 10, 2024, in a boating accident in Delta State.

Details are still emerging, but reports indicate Jnr Pope was traveling by boat to a filming location when the vessel capsized.

Few hours before the accident, the actor made a video, lamenting about the speed of the boat.

He was heard saying “I’m the one child of my family I have three kids to raise”.

Later on, a video from the scene of the accident emerged online.

In the video, Junior Pope was seen lying lifeless alongside another man, who has also been confirmed dead.

The news has sent shockwaves through the Nigerian entertainment industry, with many actors, directors, and fans expressing their grief on social media.

Jnr Pope was a popular figure in Nollywood, known for his roles in films like “Nkoli nwa Nsukka” “Secret Adventures” and “The Generals.”

His sudden passing is a significant loss to the Nigerian film industry.

See below;

