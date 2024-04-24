The Nigerian film industry is in mourning today following the death of veteran actor, Pa Zulu Adigwe.

The news emerged late Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024. Nollywood movie producer Stanley Nwoko announced it on his Instagram page.

He wrote;

“I regret to announce the passing on of a veteran actor, Late Mr Zulu Adigwe “

“What caused his death yet to be reviewed. Rest in peace Good actor “

Reacting to this, fans took to social media to express their sorrow over the death of Pa Zulu Adigwe. Many have shared fond memories and lamented the loss of a legendary figure in Nollywood.

boo_over_bwoyz commented: “Legends are all going, leaving people who only shake nyash and act rubbish for us ..God 😢😢💔”

hardygal47 remarked: “4 major legend gone mr ibu, amachie, jnr pope and now zulu adibe may their souls rest in peace 💔 😢”

gloworldcakes stated: “Omg! Since February this year, all the Nollywood actors are just going one after the other 😢. This is really sad 😢. God please have mercy and purify us 🙌🙌. RIp legend”

See the post below;



ALSO READ: “God showed me that I am his most treasured child by bringing you my way” Tim Godfrey pens sweet note to wife on their 2nd wedding anniversary