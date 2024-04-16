Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, known by his stage name Mr. Phenomenal, has received an Honorary Certificate from the Mayor of Brampton in Toronto, Canada.

Mayor Patrick Brown personally acknowledged his work in the film industry and presented him with the award.

This recognition highlights the achievements of Nigerian talent on the international stage.

Sharing his excitement on social media, Charles Okocha expressed his gratitude for the recognition.

He wrote:

“Hey Fam. I usually don’t do this, but I felt it’s really important and necessary for me to let Y’all know that I’ve been getting the accolades that I truly deserve, just so you know the Mayor of Brampton in Toronto Canada @patrickbrownont just acknowledged and recognized my good work and decided to honor me with honorary award Congrats to me Now this is Phenomenal Cheeeeeee”

See below;

ALSO READ: “You w!cked reach inside your bone. you’re too env!ous” — Angela Okorie continues to drag Zubby Michael over jnr pope’s d**th