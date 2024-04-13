Automobile company, GAC Motors Nigeria surprised Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana with a brand new car during his 49th birthday celebration.

The company presented the car, a 2024 GAC Motor GS8 SUV to the club owner, solidifying their ongoing partnership with his transportation company, Enviable Transport.

Sharing the video from his birthday party, Obi Cubana shared excitement about the “super luxury” car and his continued collaboration with GAC Motors.

He wrote:

“Came for an Iconic hosting on my birthday, and drove back with a 2024 brand new super luxury @gacmotorngr GS8!

Omo…..this one loud!

Thank you so much GAC Nigeria, this partnership with me and @enviable_transport is endless ooo!😍❤️🤣🙌”

