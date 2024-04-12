Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo has taken to social media to express her heartbreak over the passing of fellow actor and onscreen husband, Junior Pope.

In an emotional post, the actress described the pain she feels over Pope’s sudden passing, stating.

According to her, she clung to hope for a miracle but has come to accept the tragic reality.

Rachael Okonkwo praised Junior Pope ‘s fighting spirit and expressed that his legacy will endure.

She wrote:

“Nwannem

Oyom

NSK first son

My own legend brother

You will forever be missed ,

Your sudden demise and that of other hardworking souls left a bruise in my heart 💔I hoped and prayed for unbelievable miracle 😭😭😭😭 but unfortunately I have to accept the sad reality 💔💔💔💔

you fought like a lion oyom , your legacy will live on and

You’ll forever be remembered

Jee nke oma 💔😭😭😭

May your soul rest in peace 🙏🏻😭”

