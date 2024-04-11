Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has narrated how her colleagues, Regina Daniels, her mother, Rita Daniels and others stayed till 3 am trying to see if anything can be done to save Junior Pope.

The news of Pope’s death has deeply affected the Nigerian film industry.

According to reports, Pope was still showing signs of life after the accident.

However, his injuries proved too severe, and he passed away while receiving medical care.

In an emotional social media post, Ruth Kadiri acknowledged the dedication and risks faced by many in Nollywood. She expressed her deep sadness over the loss of Pope.

Ruth Kadiri offered heartfelt condolences to the family of Junior Pope and expressed her gratitude to those who stayed at the hospital throughout the night.

The mother of two revealed that Regina Daniels, Regina’s mother, Rita Daniels, Vivian Gabriel, Emeka Rollas and several others, remained at the hospital until 3 am in the morning.

She said:

“My heart is broken… as producers, as filmmakers we all are Guilty of taking certain risks for this job! Infact getting home at 3am is almost a norm in this business… I cannot throw stones, I cannot as ask why! 🥹 this is a call to reminder that passion doesn’t save lives… JP! May God receive your soul! And grant your family the heart to bear the loss!

Special thanks to @emekarollas our president @regina.daniels @vivyan.gabriel and Regina’s mum! You where at the hospital at 2/3 am trying to see if anything can be done! Fighting for the last chance to save JP! God sees your hearts… sadly his journey ends here. 💔 God help us all🫂”

