A Nigerian man recently took to social media to share the reason why he ended a relationship.

It all’s started when a Twitter user asked an important question.

“What killed your feelings for someone you were once madly in love with” he asked.

The man, who goes by the username @uncle_retired, revealed that he ended his relationship because his ex-girlfriend strongly opposed his acts of financial generosity towards others.

According to him, his girlfriend consistently disapproved of his financial assistance to people outside the relationship.

He stated that she would criticize his actions, suggesting alternative ways to spend the money that often prioritized her own wants.

The man provided an example, explaining that his girlfriend even criticized his decision to give 20,000 naira (approximately $45 USD) to a struggling family for food.

She argued that the money could have been better spent on her, suggesting a spa day as a preferable use of the funds.

In his words;

“As long as I’m not giving her the money, I shouldn’t give anyone else. She would always point out something unnecessary that she could do with that money I just wasted as she termed it. For instance, I could give a family 20k to buy food and she will say “you just wasted that money on people that may be lying to you. The money I could have used for a spa day”

You guessed it, she was a “Zainab” too. WITCH”

See the post below;



ALSO READ: “Partners asking for DNA test painful but understandable” – BBNaija’s Doyin David shares her 2 cent on paternity tests