Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye might have has been crowned a dance queen following her recent video which is speculating online.

The video features Bimbo onstage at the “MW the musical” show, dancing confidently as comedian Nedu Wazobia serenades her.

The clip has fans surprised and impressed by Bimbo Ademoye ‘s dance moves.

Many fans expressed shock at Bimbo’s hidden skill. Some fans took a humorous approach, playfully accusing Bimbo of hiding her talent.

justcalmecynthia wrote, “So she can dance?”

seun.anota wrote, “Hey, egbami, @bimboademoye, this one sweet me sha! Well done. See as ikebe dey speak. I honestly smiled through while Watchung this. I can imagine the excitement on the attendees.”

dee_crystals wrote, “So @bimboademoye have been deceiving us all this while so you can dance like this…. haaaa”

kie_kie wrote, “Abimsss the twerkist”

naijafashionbrandbackup1 wrote, “I believe she can shake better than that. she’s just trying to be decent Abt the dance”

mirian_official1 wrote, “Ha. So this waist can shake like this and you kept it from us all these years. Bimbo i will not forgive you.”

owonikokoadesola wrote, “Finally a dance she can do Now the white ladies ( dancers) need to come and recreate this masterpiece o”

dhathairytivgirl wrote, “Chai… didn’t know @bimboademoye can dance … sooo many things we haven’t discovered yet”

e_n_i_o_L_a_ogunbiyi wrote, “So you can actually dance Gan Gan???!!!! We’re fighting ahhh”

nurse_okerima wrote, “Haaaaaaaaaaaa@bimboademoye so u can shake it like dis ( continue to give us steady shake biko Nigeria is tough we something to cool our temperature”

sophisticstedebony wrote, “@bimboademoye I lost count of how many times I watched this. You can dance after all.”

Watch below;

