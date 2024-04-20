Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin has showered her husband, Ikechukwu with love on his birthday.

In a heartwarming post, the actress explained that while it’s his birthday, she feels like the one receiving the best gift – the chance to spend this special day with him each year.

The proud wife went on to express her gratitude for Ikechukwu’s many roles in their life.

She thanked him for being her best friend, someone she can trust, their children’s father, her playmate, her praye partner, her support system, and even her caretaker.

Wishing her husband a happy birthday, Warri Pikin expressed optimism for their future together, briefly stating their upcoming year will be amazing.

She wrote:

“Clear Road!!!!!!!! It’s April 20th💃💃

Happy birthday to my Dear Husband

IKECHUKWU🙌💃❤️💋🎂

It’s his birthday but I’m the one who gets the best gift: the privilege to spend your special day with you every year.

Thank you for being my very best friend, my confidant, my baby Daddy, my playmate, my prayer partner, my support system, my caretaker and more over the years.

This new year go too Polash💯

I love you forever and a Day Dim Oma ❤️

#ikechukwuandi”

