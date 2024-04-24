Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi has celebrated her senior colleague, Stella Damasus on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian showered the celebrant with compliments, calling her “the most beautiful with the most incredible smile.”

Adesua Etomi declared her love for Stella Damasus.

She also sent her best wishes for the future, praying for her to have a beautiful year filled with God’s love and many many blessings.

In her words;

“Happy birthday to the MOST beautiful

with the most INCREDIBLE smile. Love

you. I pray you have a beautiful year

filled with God’s love and many many

blessings.”

See below;

