Dancer, Korra Obidi was the victim of a frightening attack in her own home during a recent Facebook livestream.

While talking to fans, Korra was suddenly attacked by a woman outside her door. The livestream went blank during the assault.

When Korra Obidi regained control of her phone, which she had dropped during the struggle, she was seen washing her face with water.

Clearly shaken but determined, Korra recounted the horrific experience. She revealed that the attacker threw acid on her face and threatened her with a knife. Fortunately, Korra was able to fight back and the attacker fled.

Following the attack, Korra bravely went live again, this time with police officers at the scene. The officers provided her with Coca-Cola to help soothe the burning sensation on her face.

Another part of the video saw her receiving treatment.

Sharing the live video, she wrote;

“Currently in an ambulance to the hospital, there was a kn!fe, ac!d att@ck on me in the UK 🇬🇧 in the middle of a live stream. There’s been a lot of h@te in the past, but this physical ass@ult is a wake up call.

If you have any information as to the att@cker, black female, 5 foot, Please forward to Korramanagement@gmail.com.”

Korra is safe and receiving medical attention. The police are currently investigating the incident.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “I don’t know what I did to deserve all this blessings” – Christabel Egbenya rejoices as she receives car from husband on their wedding day