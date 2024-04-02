Nigerian media personality, Ossai Ovie Success has expressed his views on how a “good wife” should dress as he showers praises on Nigerian singer, Moses Bliss’ wife.

Taking to Facebook, the aide to former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa shared photos featuring Moses Bliss and his wife, specifically commenting on her outfit in one image.

He voiced his preference for this particular attire compared to what she wore upon arrival in Akwa Ibom.

Ossai then made a more controversial statement, saying that the outfit Moses Bliss’ wife wore is how “good wives” should dress.

He suggested that women who wear revealing clothing aren’t suited for marriage.

In his words;

“This is how a good wife or future wife should dress .

I love this particular dressing of Mrs Moses Bliss unlike the other day she arrived Akwa Ibom .

Any girl that dress in way of exposing any part of her body isn’t fit to be a wife.”

See his post below;

