Nigerian social commentator, VeryDarkMan wasted little time reigniting controversy after his release from jail yesterday.

In a video circulating online, VeryDarkMan appears to be taking aim at actresses Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo, and Blessing CEO.

The video shows VeryDarkMan recording himself while driving with his friend.

VeryDarkMan used derogatory words on Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo, and Blessing CEO.

He accused them of promoting negative behavior in young girls.

In his words:

“To all the Tonto’s wey done Dikeh, and all

the Iyabo’s wey done O Jo, and all the

Blessings wey dey C e O’s, Chief Executive Olosho’s Teaching our young young girls the wrong things to do yansh to bleach and collect people’s husbands”

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ:“The mother of your kids only??is she just your baby mama now?” Netizens expresses concern following AY Makun message to his wife on her birthday