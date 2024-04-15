Popular Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke is facing controversy online after a leaked video purportedly shows him pleading with American model, Bonita Maria.

The alleged video was shared by the model after she was attacked by Netizens for accidentally sharing a lovedup photo of herself and Davido.

The video shows OBO crying and begging profusely for sex.

He could be heard saying, “Please, I’m on my knees, oh my days, oh my days.”

Sharing the video, the American model, Bonita Maria captioned it, “This who y’all attacking me over? Leave me alone.”

Fans of the singer have expressed disappointment and concern, with some questioning the video’s authenticity and others criticizing Davido’s behavior.

The video has also sparked discussions about his relationship with his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

Mayo6Tee said: “Are yall sure this wasn’t a breakdown for way back?”

pee_rsp penned: “Oh chim 🤦🏾‍♀️😭 Davido likes women alot but he keeps baggin the crazy ones 😭.”

Irunnia_ said: “30BG don’t even know how to begin to defend this one. They say make them rest. Them don try.”

compzard stated: “This week go too long for 30BG, una go defend tire 😂😭.”

Tioluwalope0 added: “Wait ! OBO no get game ? He Dey beg. He needs to take some classes with shola.”

Watch below;

davido dey beg and cry for woman? ah

wetin dem give am chop😭 pic.twitter.com/qOgrEWDRbg — Guess who (@Dipolygabana) April 14, 2024

ALSO READ: “You were his best man on his wedding day” – Netizens drag Zubby Michael for not mourning his late colleague, Junior Pope