Social media personality, VeryDarkMan and Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci are locked in an online debate concerning a delayed cooking class.

VeryDarkMan ignited the controversy by accusing Hilda Baci of failing to deliver an online cooking class despite collecting payment from students in March 2024.

The alleged cost per student was N35,000. The content creator further claimed that the chef initially apologized for the delay but then stopped communicating, raising concerns about potential fraud.

Taking to her Instagram story, Hilda has strongly refuted these accusations on her business page.

She insisted that the class has already begun and is functioning with 5,880 active student participants.

To backup her claims, Baci provided the Screenshots of messages where she sent students a link to join a dedicated online platform for the class and statement indicating that 156 recipes have already been uploaded for students to access.

She also provided screenshots showing the completion of additional course components such as editing and plating classes alongside an assigned homework for students to complete.

She captioned it;

“5880 active students

156 recipes already posted comprehensive editing class done

Plating class done

Official assignment given

LOL”

Some students have come forward to clarify the situation. They suggested that those who haven’t been added to the class likely registered after the official registration deadline. This could explain their lack of access to the class materials.

See below;

