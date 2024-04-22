Yesterday was the wedding anniversary of Nollywood actress, Uche Nnanna and her husband.

To mark their special day, the thespian took to Instagram to share beautiful photos of herself and her man.

In her caption, the proud wife described her husband as her best friend, lover, special support system, gist partner and more.

According to her, ten years with him have taught her the beautiful values of trust, respect, learning and continuous learning.

Celebrating their wedding anniversary, Uche Nnanna appreciated God for their marriage.

She wrote;

“One decade down 🙌🙌🙌🙌 Forever to go B💃💃💃💃💃Ten years with you have taught me the beautiful values of trust, respect, learning and continuous learning.

It’s been an amazing 10 years of doing this life with you my Gee and lover, My special support system, prayer partner, my team leader, friend, my quarrelling partner, gist partner, gossip partner and my paddy of life.

Cheers to forever learning and living with you.

Happy tenth anniversary My B.

Thank you Jesus for making this possible 🙏🙏”

In another post, she wrote;

“TEN WHOLE YEARS! BE PATIENT AND READ MY EPISTLE TO UNDERSTAND 🤣

Hurray🎊🎉I can’t believe it’s already a decade 😳😳😳 I mean 10 good years I started this with you my Gee for life.💞💞💞💞

Waking up to you by my side this morning is the greatest feeling and blessing this 10 years has afforded me.

Yaaaaasssssss the surprise worked and no greater feeling and blessing than this💃💃👏👏👏💃💃💃💃

Now let’s take it down a bit to memory lane🤣

After speaking to you the very first time, then you sent me your Facebook to go check you out.

Then off I went and saw your pictures and your dressing, I started laughing at your baggy Jean wears, long big boots/sneakers. Of course I didn’t know you were an ex footballer 🤣🤪🤣

Then I said to myself na this one they say wants to marry 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 because in my head the husband material must appear in a certain way, like plain trousers, tie and long sleeve shirt or may be senator suit et all.

But wait oooo not that I didn’t like people who dresses like you but then I loved them as a boyfriend and not a husband😄😄😃

Now can you all believe my husband for life have made me forget about all that cos in 10 years he hasn’t worn any senator suits, have done occasional trousers and shirts which you will still see his swags in them and his boots and jean wear has remained and which has even made me love him the more because his fashion sense remains top notch.

Today look at us my support system, prayer partner, Lover and everything in one Gee.

This can only be God and we are forever grateful to Him that made it possible.

Happy 10th wedding anniversary to us my love and My B💞💞💞💞”

See below;

