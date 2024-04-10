In an incredible turn of events, Nollywood actor Junior Pope has been confirmed alive after he was declared dead earlier today.

Recall that the news of Jnr Pope’s passing emerged following a boating accident in Delta State.

He was reportedly taken to the mortuary but the attendant assessed his body and asked the people who brought him to take him to the hospital as there’s still life in him.

In a viral video, Netizens could be seen rejoicing after he was declared “ALIVE”

Confirming the news, Emeka Rollas, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) revealed that that the movie star is alive and receiving treatment at a hospital.

He wrote;

“What God cannot do does not exist.

Junior Pope is alive.

He is taking treatment in the hospital

@actorsguildofnigeria

@abkingyakub”

