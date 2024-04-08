Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, has defended comedian, AY Makun after his recent divorce announcement.

Taking to his Instagram page, the activist urged people to be more understanding and leave the comedian alone.

He argued that divorce doesn’t always mean a marriage failed, and can instead be a chance for personal growth.

Charly Boy acknowledged that staying married for 20 years, like AY Makun and his ex-wife, Mabel did, is a significant accomplishment.

He admires their commitment even though things didn’t work out.

The music star concluded by saying that AY and wife’s separation is unfortunate but shit happens.

“Abegi make una leave AY alone. It is not always true that a broken marriage is a reflection of failure, but rather an opportunity for growth and self-discovery. Sometimes the most broken marriages produce the strongest individuals. 20yrs no bi beans. Una Well done. AY, edi ok. It’s unfortunate but shit happens. Who never fuckup raise ur hands”. He wrote.

