Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna has celebrated his alleged girlfriend, Ini Edo on her birthday today, April 23.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star shared a video which captures their moments together.

In his caption, IK Ogbonna showered Ini Edo with compliments and prayers as he wishes her a happy birthday.

He called her “queen” and the “unparalleled brown sugar,” and prayed for her to be blessed with abundance, happiness, and success in the coming year.

He wrote;

“May the divine power of God shower you with tranquility. May this fresh phase of your journey unleash boundless abundance, bliss, and serendipity. May your name resonate unexpectedly in prestigious circles for all the right reasons. May those who dare to challenge your greatness be astounded by your magnificence. You are an extraordinary individual, and I beseech the heavens to perpetually bestow blessings upon you and your endeavors. Happy birthday, queen. the unparalleled brown sugar.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY 👸 . @iniedo”

