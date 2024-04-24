Nollywood actor, Browny Igboegwu has showered his wife, Becky with love on her birthday.

Sharing a video of their moments together, the movie star expressed his appreciation and adoration for his Queen.

He highlighted the joy and light she brings into his life, and his gratitude for her presence.

The movie star also spoke of their future together, promising to continue making memories, sharing laughter, and building their happily ever after.

He acknowledged her strength, faith, understanding, and loving nature, calling her the strongest woman he knows.

While wishing his wife a happy birthday, Browny Igboegwu declared their journey together is “forever by the special grace of God almighty.”

He wrote;

“Happy birthday to the love of my life, my beautiful wife!

On your special day and always, I want you to know how much you’re appreciated, admired, and adored. You bring so much joy, light, and love into my world, and I feel grateful every day to have you by my side.

Here’s to another incredible year of making memories, sharing laughter, and creating our own happily ever after. You deserve all the happiness in the world, and I promise to always cherish, support, and love you.

Happy birthday to the strongest, most prayerful, most understanding and most loving woman I have ever met in my life. This journey is forever by the special grace of God almighty.

Happy birthday, my darling wife! May this day be as lovely as you are. And be rest assured that I will stop at nothing to see that everything you have hoped and dreamed of is achieved.”

Happy birthday my love @becky_browny

Happy birthday Udonwamma

Happy birthday Anyafulugo

Happy birthday Ugosimba”

See below;

ALSO READ: “God showed me that I am his most treasured child by bringing you my way” Tim Godfrey pens sweet note to wife on their 2nd wedding anniversary