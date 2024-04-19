BBNaija 2018 star, Nina Ivy has written a heartfelt message to her son, Denzel on his 4th birthday.

The reality star took to her Instagram page to share video that captured Denzel’s transformation from when he was born till date.

In her caption, Nina Ivy started by wishing her son a happy birthday and expressing her love for him.

She went on to share Denzel’s difficult birth story in hopes of giving others hope. Nina detailed Denzel’s premature birth at 6 months (27 weeks) and his low birth weight of 2 pounds.

According to her, she was in a coma for 2 weeks after giving birth, fed through a tube, and having only a 50/50 chance of survival.

The brand influencer highlighted Denzel’s struggle in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for 4 months while she battled for her own life on life support machines.

She shared the joy of miraculously waking up from the coma and learning Denzel was alive.



The proud mom mentioned Denzel being home briefly before a COVID-19 scare, but God’s mercy saved them.

In her words;

“Big 4 , Happy birthday Denzel, my baby 💓,the one after my heart ❤️.

I finally have the Courage to tell your story , to give people hope .

On this day 4 years ago you came into this world at 6 months,(27 weeks),weighed only 2 pounds ,

I was in coma for 2 weeks following your birth feeding through a pipe coz I wasn’t awake so I was surviving on fluids , they told my family that I might not make it out Alive and my chances of survival was 50/50 , Denzel was in the Nicu fighting for his life and stayed in the Nicu for 4 months , I was on ECMO life support machine and VENTILATOR ( 2 life support machines fighting for my life ).

2 weeks later , I miraculously got up from coma, they told me my son was Alive , I couldn’t believe it, I had Denzel at home and I had him all by myself before 911 emergency arrived I was already out of life Cos I contacted Covid and as a pregnant woman I was high risk , but Mercy said No .



Doctor said Denzel won’t be able to walk meaning my son would be a crippled child , I said “my Son will Walk coz I believe the report of the lord who made heaven and earth “. look At Denzel today , a strong , smart boy ready to conquer the world . I give God the glory for keeping us alive to see this day .

Be nice and kind to people always because you don’t know what they are going through .”

