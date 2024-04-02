Legendary Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia aka 2baba has praised Burna Boy, calling him one out of the greatest music icons.

This comes amid discussions about who holds the top spot in Nigerian music, with Burna Boy often mentioned alongside Davido and Wizkid.

Taking to his Instagram story, 2Baba specifically recognized Burna Boy ‘s hard work and his achievements in the industry.

He pointed that even if people hate or love the singer, it won’t change the fact that he is one of the greatest music icons.

He also acknowledged the people who have supported Burna Boy’s musical journey.

“Call this my talk anything you like. This young man has worked, proven, and stamped himself as one of the greatest music icons.

Hate him or love him. It won’t change the fact. Kudos to everyone that is part of making this fact happen. Oluwa Burnafide,” he wrote.

