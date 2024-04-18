Ossai Ovie Success, a former political aide, has directed criticism towards Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

The content creator took to his Facebook page to claim that the singer, despite his success and roots in Port Harcourt, doesn’t actively help or mentor aspiring singers in the city.

According to him, the African Giant focuses on his own career and boasts about wealth, but doesn’t invest time or resources into nurturing the next generation of musicians from Port Harcourt.

Ovie Success urged Burna Boy to prioritize helping talented singers in Port Harcourt while he still has significant influence within the music industry..

He wrote;

“Burna Boy said he grew up in a place called PH city. This guy is yet to help any artist to grow in Portharcort.

Burna Boy knows how to sing and how to brag about money but doesn’t know how to raise upcoming singers.

He should stop bragging and he should start raising people now that he is still a super star.

There are a lot of talented singers in Portharcourt where he came from.

He should go there and raise somebody.

He won’t always be among the champions forever.”

See below;



