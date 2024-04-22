Nigerian billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko has showered praises on his beautiful wife, Regina Daniels.
He did this in a WhatsApp chat shared by Regina via her Instagram story.
Ned Nwoko gushed over Regina Daniels as he sends her a picture of herself in Anioma local government area.
He told her; “Your aniomaness is so beautiful to behold.
Regina replied, appreciating her husband for giving her such an heartwarming compliment.
Sharing the chat, the proud mother of two wrote: “After 5 years and hubby still give his sweet praises 🙈❤️”
See a screenshot of their chat below;
