Nigerian billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko has showered praises on his beautiful wife, Regina Daniels.

He did this in a WhatsApp chat shared by Regina via her Instagram story.

Ned Nwoko gushed over Regina Daniels as he sends her a picture of herself in Anioma local government area.

He told her; “Your aniomaness is so beautiful to behold.

Regina replied, appreciating her husband for giving her such an heartwarming compliment.

Sharing the chat, the proud mother of two wrote: “After 5 years and hubby still give his sweet praises 🙈❤️”

See a screenshot of their chat below;

