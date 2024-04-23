A Nigerian man identified as Mobolaji_abdul1 on Twitter sparked discussion about Nigerian singer, Simi and her husband, Adekunle Gold.

In his post, the man offered praise for Simi, suggesting that her lack of negative past experiences is a testament to her good character.

He complimented the music diva for being a “good girl”, urging ladies to be like her because being a good girl pays.

Writing further, the man praised Simi ‘s marriage to Adekunle Gold.

According to him, their marriage is olstill one of the best he has seen so far.

In his words;

“If simi had bad record while she’s coming up, then this is d time for those records to bring her dusk

Good girl pays. If you’re opportune to see this , keep being a good girl .

Simi and adekunle gold marriage is still one of the best we’ve seen so far. No asunder move coming from any angle

It’s really giving”

See below;

