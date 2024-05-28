Popular Nigerian comedian and skit maker, De General, has acquired a luxurious mansion estimated to be worth millions of naira.

The comedian took to his Instagram page to share the exciting news, posting photos of his new home.

The stunning images showcase the beautiful architecture and design of the mansion, with De General proudly posing on the balcony.

De General captioned the photos: “Another one”.

This latest acquisition comes after the comedian bought a palatial house for his parents in 2022.

His fans and fellow celebrities have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

xxfundz09 said: “wise man ❤️”

man_like_tommyvilla1 said: “Everybody don dey get sense .he don go build house for his village..you see all of una wey still dey build house for lag ..make una continue oo”

floating_designer said: “Na when money sef the hard for naija naim these skit guys the splash 😂😂😂”

thaedoboy said: “Congratulations My Brother!!! Na why I dey call you BIG GEN be this🥳🥳🥳 More to come❤️❤️❤️”

lordlamba said: “Congratulations bro 🙌”

officerwoos said: “Con Con Congratulations my brother❤️ 🆙 🆙”

crazeclown said: “Congratulations brother 👏👏”

officiallegend.e said: “Na engineers build this one no be bricklayer, congratulations idan❤”

wizdom247comedian said: “Big congratulations Big G. ❤️🔥”

See his post below:

