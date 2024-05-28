Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary.

The couple took to social media to express their gratitude and joy, reflecting on the past five years of their marriage.

In a heartfelt post, Regina Daniels expressed her appreciation for the journey she and her husband shared so far.

The proud wife and mother expressed gratitude to God for the blessing of their marriage, which has been filled with love, peace, care, and respect.

On their wedding anniversary, Regina Daniels says she is looking forward to many more years of happiness together.

She wrote: “Happy 5th anniversary my love. It has indeed been a remarkable 5years of marital bliss with so much to show for it. We give all glory to God and pray for many more years to celebrate in love, peace, care and respect ❤️🥂

Our home is indeed BLESSED 🤝

#May28🫶”

