AdeblownBoy, a self-proclaimed childhood friend of singer Ruger, has taken to social media to commend the artist for remaining humble and true to his roots despite achieving fame and success.

According to AdeblownBoy, he and Ruger have known each other since secondary school and have shared many experiences together.

He expressed admiration for the singer’s ability to stay connected with his friends, even after achieving stardom.

The happy friend revealed that Ruger still responds to calls and texts at any time and even continues to play football with him, just like they used to before.

AdeblownBoy wrote viaTwitter:

“Tweets like this make me want to appreciate Ruger more. We’ve been close since secondary school, sharing provisions and writing exams together. I’ve always believed in his talent, and even though he’s now winning, he still keeps us in check. Whenever I pull up in Nigeria, he’s always available, even for random FaceTime calls. We still play football and crack jokes like we used to… he’s a real one!”

See below;

ALSO READ: “This is one girl that has always been a sweetheart, God fearing, cheerful and homely” Uche Elendu celebrates Queen Atang as she gets married