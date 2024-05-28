It’s a double celebration for Nollywood actress, Luchy Donalds as she marks her birthday and moves into a luxurious multimillion naira mansion in Lagos.

The movie star took to Instagram to share the amazing news to her fans.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Luchy Donalds expressed her gratitude to God for blessing her with a new mansion in Lagos, which she was able to purchase outright without needing to rent.

She wrote, “Finally decided to move to Lagos. Grateful and thankful to God for making it possible for me to relocate straight into my own personal home and not rent. God did it. Congratulations to me!”

Friends, fans, and colleagues have joined in the celebration.

