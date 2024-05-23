Nigerian billionaire businessman, E-Money has announced the arrest of a content creator who made damaging allegations against him.

The accused individual was one of several people who had falsely claimed that E-Money was having an affair with the wife of the late actor Junior Pope and was involved in his death.

The allegations, which were widely shared on social media, caused significant distress and damage to E-Money’s reputation.

The accused had made a video stating that the billionaire businessman was responsible for Junior Pope’s death, allowing him to pursue a romantic relationship with Jennifer Awele, Junior Pope’s wife.

E-Money, who had launched a search for the individuals behind the allegations, expressed relief and gratitude to the Nigeria Police Force for their swift action in apprehending the content creator.

The arrest serves as a warning to others who may think of engaging in similar acts of cyberbullying and defamation.

While only one person has been arrested so far, E-Money’s team has confirmed that they are still working with the authorities to identify and bring to justice others involved in spreading the false allegations.

