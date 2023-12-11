Nollywood actress and 2face’s wife, Annie Idibia, is filled with pride as her daughter, Isabel celebrates her 15th birthday.

She took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter with a heartwarming message and adorable photos.

The proud mother expressed her love and pride for Isabel, calling her sunshine, baby, An angel in disguise and declaring that Isabel is indeed her mother’s daughter.

On her birthday Annie Idibia urger her fans to flood her daughter ‘s timeline and tell her that “her mama is soooooo proud of her”

She wrote;

“My SUNSHINE 💕

Oh My Enenu you are such a remarkable blessing to us .

My first Seed , my everything..

Sweetest of all hearts 💕

Sees ONLY the best in everyone.. An angel in disguise.

My daughter is 15 years old today 🥹🥹

How I got lucky with you🥹 I don’t know oooo

my Young QUEEN .

Please do not let the world change you ..

I am toooooooooooooo proud💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾😩

Yupppp that’s Annie’s Daughter 🙅🏽‍♀️🥰🥰🥰🥰😘

Pleaseeeeeeeee Fam bombard her page for me and let her know that her mama is soooooo proud of her . 💎”

In another post, she wrote;

“Now Look At Annie’s Daughter …. 🥹💕❤️💕

My baby is 15 💃🏾💃🏾

Please Fam help me flood her time line – tell her that her mama is soooooo proud of her !!!

See me giggling, smiling , ysssssss my mine ** my twinny 🤩

It’s your bday till the year is over ooo🙅🏽‍♀️💥💥💥”

See below;

