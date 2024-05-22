Erigga Agarivbie, a prominent Nigerian musician, has announced the death of his father.

He shared the news on social media, paying tribute to his late father.

“Rest in peace Pop man 🍃💨

you try e no easy

💔💔💔💔💔💔” he wrote.

The exact circumstances of the father’s death have not been disclosed.

As Erigga mourn his father, fans and colleagues have taken to social media to offer their support.

@OGBdeyforyou wrote; “My condolences man 🙏🏾”

@NetNaija_ commented: “Our condolences. Wishing you strength to navigate through.🕯 🕊”

@Manlike_Ace remarked: “Sorry for your loss paper boy. Hes proud of you no doubt”

@anthokneeoh said: “Damn!

May her soul rest in peace 🕊️

Our prayers are with you paper boi 😞”

