Erigga Agarivbie, a prominent Nigerian musician, has announced the death of his father.
He shared the news on social media, paying tribute to his late father.
“Rest in peace Pop man 🍃💨
you try e no easy
💔💔💔💔💔💔” he wrote.
The exact circumstances of the father’s death have not been disclosed.
As Erigga mourn his father, fans and colleagues have taken to social media to offer their support.
@OGBdeyforyou wrote; “My condolences man 🙏🏾”
@NetNaija_ commented: “Our condolences. Wishing you strength to navigate through.🕯 🕊”
@Manlike_Ace remarked: “Sorry for your loss paper boy. Hes proud of you no doubt”
@anthokneeoh said: “Damn!
May her soul rest in peace 🕊️
Our prayers are with you paper boi 😞”
Check out post below;
