Nollywood actress Nancy Uche is overjoyed as her second daughter, Omah welcomes first child with her husband, DJ Noah.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie producer shared a video that captured the heartwarming moment she visited Omah at the hospital.

Sharing the video, Nancy Uche congratulated her second daughter as she announces that she is now a proud grandmother for the very first time.

She went on to express her gratitude to God for this precious gift.

She wrote;

“CONGRATULATIONS TO ME AS GOD PRONOUNCE ME THE LATEST GRAND MA .

WATCH TILL THE END AND SEE WHAT THE LORD HAS DONE .

THE FULL VIDEO SHOWING ON PREETY OMAH TV ON YOUTUBE

Congratulations to my amazing son @dj_noah_official_page and my beautiful daughter @omah_nnebe”

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “Life couldn’t have been the same without you in it” Ebube Obio and Sonia Uche celebrates their sister, Chinenye Nnebe on her birthday