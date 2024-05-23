Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has made some explosive accusations against her fellow actresses in the industry.

She made this allegation via her Instagram story.

Angela Okorie revealed that some actresses have been engaging in extramarital affairs with married men, and then have the audacity to comment on the social media posts of these men’s wives.

She added in another post;

“Am sure some leg is shaking now cos hmmm I said I am coming”

“Y’all might think I like trouble but this motherfuckers been giving me bad name for a long time, evil, atrocities, hate. Lies I have been done unto me. So this period, make una manage me cos I am ready to pull down every stronghold of the devil.”

While Angela Okorie did not mention any names, her post has sparked a lot of controversy and debate in the Nollywood community.

Many are wondering who the actresses she is referring to are, and others are praising her for speaking out against what she perceives as hypocrisy and immorality in the industry.

